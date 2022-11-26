Not Available

Dowry Kalyanam (Tamil: டௌரி கல்யாணம்; English: Dowry Marriage – it is a play on the word Gowry Kalyanam (Gowry's Marriage)) is a 1983 Indian Tamil film, directed by Visu and produced by S. Suseela. The film stars Visu, Vijayakanth, Srividya, S. V. Sekhar and Viji. The film had musical score by M. S. Viswanathan.[1] The film was remade in Kannada as Madhuve Madu Tamashe Nodu. It was based on a play by Visu and Kathadi Ramamurthy. The film is a black comedy showing the evils of Dowry.