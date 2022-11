Not Available

Filmed live at the Paramount Theatre in Bristol, Tenn., acclaimed mandolin player Doyle Lawson puts on an inspired performance of bluegrass gospel tunes, celebrating his 30-year career in the music business. Songs are "That's How I Can Count on You," "Big Country," "Foggy Mountain Rock," "Someday, Somewhere," "Write Me Sweetheart," "Hallelujah in My Heart" and more. Interviews and a short documentary on Lawson's life are also included.