Dozakh in Search of Heaven

In a small town near Varanasi, a clash happens between the offering of the routine morning prayers of the Muslim cleric and his neighboring Hindu priest. The Hindu priest tortures Muslim cleric, but the cleric is more bothered about his twelve year old son 'Janu' who is a good friend of his rival- the Hindu Priest and pays regular visit to the temple. He has scolded and punished Janu several times and elucidated him that he may be cursed to hell if he continues this. The cleric loses his temper when he comes to know that his son has participated in the annual Hindu mythological play Ramleela and played the role of the Hindu God- Hanuman. He gets upset, punishes his son and explains him the difference between the two religions. But Janu absconds from his home. His father seeks him everywhere. He realizes that he is first a father to his son before being a cleric. But will anxious father be able to find him ever?