Not Available

Award winning adult entertainment studio, Hard X, is proud to announce "DP Me Vol. 3", featuring Kelsi Monroe's 1st DP scene! "DP Me Vol. 3", also stars the stunningly beautiful Jillian Janson in a rare DP scene, the voluptuous Valentina Nappi, and the astounding AJ Applegate in a relentless DV/DA scene. "DP Me Vol 3" is shot and directed by the award winning Mason. Do not miss!