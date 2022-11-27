DPG Eulogy

Not Available

The ups and downs experienced by the West Coast's Dogg Pound Gangstas have been legion, and this documentary seeks to set the record straight, tracing the evolution of the beefs, reunions, and lasting relationships over the years. Documentarian Damian Zellous reveals accusations that Dre stole some of his tracks, Snoop Dogg expounds on Suge Knight, his tumultuous relationship with Tupac, and Kurupt, among other things, as well as appearing in a live performance. Kurupt's decision to re-join Death Row Records is a point of contention and a bone which all the members pick.