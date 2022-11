Not Available

Satam is a criminal kingpin who has long been targeted by Interpol. Satam is very difficult to be arrested because he always establishes his headquarter in densely populated slums. The locals are used as a scapegoat if the government dare to attack Satam. At this time Satam is operating in Indonesia. An Indonesia elite team plans to arrest Satam. They manage to enter Satam’s area. The fight was very stressful to the bitter end of sadistic Satam.