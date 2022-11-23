Dr. Andrew Weil: Healthy Aging

Not Available

Legendary physician Dr. Andrew Weil, bestselling author of nine books and professor of internal medicine at the University of Arizona - Tuscon, headlines the 2005 PBS documentary special Andrew Weil, M.D.: Healthy Aging. Based on Weil's bestseller Healthy Aging: A Guide to Your Physical and Spiritual Well-Being, the program consists of Weil discussing his principles, on-camera, as they involve making a smoother transition to advanced age in contemporary society. He begins by cutting dramatically against the grain of popular thought, and asserting the somewhat revolutionary notion that aging and disease do not necessarily need to go hand-in-hand. The internist then provides a myriad of suggestions aimed at 60+ viewers who wish to dramatically extend their lives and improve the condition of their lives - from dietary considerations to exercise and meditation. ~ Nathan Southern, Rovi