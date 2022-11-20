Not Available

Dr. Ava's Guide to Oral Sex for Couples

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Are you interested in improving your oral sex skills? Do you sometimes feel like you're using the same-old techniques and could use some fresh ideas to spice things up? This 3 disc DVD set has everything you need to know about oral sex delivered to you by world renowned. -Watch explicit demonstrations of over 90 techniques -Learn innovative new skills such as Panty Play, the Steaming Box and His Million Dollar Spot -Get expert tips on advanced oral sex positions -Discover playful oral sex games -Couples can use all 3 discs to maximize pleasure - one for Couples, one For Her, one For Him -Over 3 hours of fun-filled sex-tainment guaranteed to make you an oral sexpert

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images