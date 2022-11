Not Available

Director Robert Lynn's 1964 British drama, based on actual events, recounts the story of Hawley Harvey Crippin (Donald Pleasence), the notorious London doctor who was arrested and tried for the murder and dismemberment of his wife (Coral Browne). The cast also includes Samantha Eggar, Sir Donald Wolfit, James Robertson Justice and Elspeth March; the cinematography is by Nicolas Roeg.