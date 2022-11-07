Dr Dog Vol 1

Not Available

Based on the well-loved book by best-selling author Babette Cole Dr. Dog is a series of 13 minute episodes which bring together a hilarious mix of tongue-in-jowl humour quirky characters action and adventure for kids aged 6-10 to prove that laughter is the best medicine. Dr. Dog is both spirited and playful clever and enterprising. Hes the best friend a kid could have. Hes also a sensitive caring doctor and a frisky floppy-eared pooch - so youll never know what to expect from him One things for sure though. Youre in for a lot of laughs!