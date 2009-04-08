Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts

2009

Maya Dolittle (Kyla Pratt) thinks she doesn't have to spend 7 years in college to be a vet because she can talk to animals. While taking a walk with Lucky, she helps a cat on a tree by talking to it. She gets discovered and Tiffany Monaco (Tegan Moss), a Hollywood star, brings her to L.A. to help her little puppy, who turns out to be a boy. Soon, Maya and Tiffany began creating their own show, The Animal Talkers. Maya also meets Brandon Turner (Brandon Jay McLaren) who is her love interest. Maya soon finds out the show isn't about helping animals and goes back home to study being a vet. She also finds out Brandon is at her school too. Meanwhile, Monkey is out in L.A. searching for his big break but quits because he wants to help Maya.