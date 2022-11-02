Dr. Feelgood - Going Back Home

Not Available

Live at The Kursaal , Southend - November 8th 1975 Live DVD + CD DISC 1- DVD 1)Going Back Home, 2)I Can Tell, 3)All Through The City, 4)I’m A Hog For You Baby, 5)Riot In Cell Block No 9, 6)Roxette, 7)Shouldn’t Call The Doctor, 8)Route 66, Bonus DVD track, 9)Back In The Night, DISC 2 – CD 1)Introduction, 2)I Can Tell*, 3)All Through The City*, 4)Going Back Home, 5)I Don’t Mind, 6)Another Man*, 7)Back In The Night, 8)Twenty Yards Behind*, 9)Keep It Out Of Sight*, 10)Checkin’ On My Baby, 11)Don’t You Just Know It*, 12)I’m A Man*, 13)I’m A Hog For You Baby, 14)Riot In Cell Block No 9, 15)She Does It Right*, 16)Rolling And Tumbling*, 17)Roxette, 18)Shouldn’t Call The Doctor*, 19)Route 66, Bonus tracks: Live at Sheffield City Hall 23rd May 1975, 20)Talkin’ Bout You, 21)Stupidity, 23)Walkin’ The Dog, 24)Johnny B Goode (Aylsbury 17th May 1975-from free ‘Stupidity’ single), *previously unreleased performance