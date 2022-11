Not Available

One day, Hikojiro receives an emergency call from inn proprietress Shino Ogawa to examine Tadahiko Mori, a guest complaining of stomach pain. Mori, who owns an art gallery in Tokyo, has come to Kyoto on a trip with his only daughter, high school student Nanami. Hikojiro gives him his business card, telling him to contact him if the pain comes back. However, the next day, Mori is found dead...!