Not Available

This is the fifth film to feature Spanish actor Paul Naschy as Waldemar the Wolfman. Here he comes to swinging seventies' London, seeking a cure to his malady. Unfortunately he meets Dr. Jekyll who injects him with a serum that turns him into the lascivious killer Mr. Hyde. In his top hat and black cloak, Hyde haunts the flesh pots of Soho, while two gorgeous women fight for possession of his wolfman soul... Top grade Euro-horror and definitely the craziest werewolf film ever.