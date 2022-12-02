Dr. Karmila

Not Available

Karmila (Tanty Josepha), a final year student at the Faculty of Medicine, is engaged to Edo (Rudy Salam) who is studying abroad. In a youth party, Karmila is trapped by Feisal (Robby Sugara), a bad boy who then rapes her. Karmila is willing to marry Feisal on the condition that after the baby is born and old enough, he will divorce. She stayed with her aunt until she gave birth and was curt, not taking care of the baby. Meanwhile, Feisal has the opposite attitude because he is sorry and loves Karmila. The son then followed his father and Karmila continued his studies until the end. During a party to go abroad, Karmila was told that her child was sick. Karmila comes to check. Her heart melted, and she canceled her abroad and chose to be a good wife for Feisal, so she had two children. He refused Edo who returned from abroad.