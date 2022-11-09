1962

Dr. No

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 6th, 1962

Studio

United Artists

When Strangways, the British SIS Station Chief in Jamaica goes missing, MI6 send James Bond - Agent 007 to investigate. His investigation leads him to the mysterious Crab Key; the secret base of Dr No who he suspects is trying to sabotage the American space program using a radio beam. With the assistance of local fisherman Quarrel, who had been helping Strangways, Bond sneaks onto Crab Key where he meets the beautiful Honey Ryder. Can the three of them defeat an army of henchmen and a "fire breathing dragon" in order to stop Dr No, save the space program and get revenge for Strangways? Dr. No is the first film of legendary James Bond series starring Sean Connery in the role of Fleming's British super agent.

Cast

Sean ConneryJames Bond
Ursula AndressHoney Ryder
Joseph WisemanDr. No
Jack LordFelix Leiter
Bernard LeeM
Anthony DawsonProfessor Dent

View Full Cast >

Images

12 More Images