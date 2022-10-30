Dr. Qassimlu Street

Not Available

After nearly getting caught by the dreaded "Bat Guards" for placing political posters, Hawar meets the lovely Hiro, a young girl who offers him shelter and helps him hide from the brutal secret police. In Hiro, Hawar finds a kindred spirit that like himself yearns for freedom and self-expression under a suppressive regime. Hiro's brother Shooresh supports Hawaar's underground activities and is sympathetic to Hawaar's feelings for his sister. But Hiro's cousin Houmayoun is also courting Hiro.