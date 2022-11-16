Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and Horton Hears a Who!

Not Available

Animator Chuck Jones collaborated with Theodor Geisel (aka Dr. Seuss) to bring his classic children's book to life. Embittered, green-haired hermit the Grinch (voiced by Boris Karloff) lives in the mountains above the village of Whoville. The Whos love Christmas, and the Grinch hates the Whos, so he conspires to keep Christmas from coming. How the Grinch Stole Christmas is enjoyable on every level. This all-time classic now has Horton Hears a Who! on the same video for a great double bill.