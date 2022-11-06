Not Available

Dr. Seuss on the Loose

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

DePatie-Freleng Enterprises (DFE)

The pressure to conform, the inevitability of change, and the resistance to trying something new form the basis for the usual madcap adventures associated with the creative mind of Dr. Seuss. "Dr. Seuss on the Loose" builds upon three short stories - "The Sneetches," "The Zax" and "Green Eggs and Ham" - to create a thematic trio that explores the often fickle and flexible world of attitudes.

Cast

Allan ShermanCat in the Hat (voice)
Hans ConriedNarrator / North-Going Zax / South-Going Zax (voice)
Paul WinchellSneetches / Sam-I-Am / Green Eggs and Ham Hater (voice)
Bob HoltSneetches / Sylvester McMonkey McBean (voice)

Images