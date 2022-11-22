Dr. Seuss's Holidays on the Loose!

Not Available

This collection includes three holiday-themed features for children: "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas," "The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat," and "Halloween is Grinch Night." The Grinch Who Stole Christmas follows the famously grumpy Grinch's attempt to destroy Whoville's annual Christmas celebration, while "The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat" finds the Grinch turning over a new leaf thanks to the Cat in the Hat." In "Halloween is Grinch Night," the Grinch uses a snow storm as an opportunity to wreak havoc in Whoville, but a young boy manages to complicate his plans.