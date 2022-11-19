Dr. Slump Movie 11

Not Available

Dr. Mashirito and Abale-chan centers around Dr. Mashirito Jr. and his creation Abale, who serves as a rebellious opposite of the protagonist Arale. Many years after the end of Dr. Slump, Dr. Mashirito Jr. returns to avenge his father Dr. Mashirito, the sworn enemy of Senbei Norimaki. He makes an android at any point similar to Arale, except for her character that is somewhat different. He gives the name "Abale" to this android. In spite of itself, Abale will successfully contain an alien invasion.