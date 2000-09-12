Dr. T and the Women

2000

Dr. Sullivan Travis is a man at the top of his game, a rich and successful Dallas gynecologist whose "religion" is women. Dr. T. worships women. In his immediate family and in his office, they surround him. He is loving and giving to each and every one at all times -- he is their savior. And sure enough, as in the story of Job, one day a higher force decides to test his faith. Once a man in complete control of his universe, Dr. T. now finds himself buffeted by chaos and confusion.