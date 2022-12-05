Not Available

In the spring of 1961, the Shanghai Institute of Biology, Chinese Academy of Sciences spread a news that shocked the biological world: the world's first toad without a grandfather was born, and the artificial parthenogenesis experiment was successful! Just when everyone was immersed in a festive atmosphere, an astonishing bad news made people fall into extreme grief. Because the creator of this scientific miracle and the famous biologist Dr. Jin Yuxi, he was killed by cancer without even having a look at the results of his labor.