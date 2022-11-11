Dr Who Review, Part 8 - The Sylvester McCoy Era

Not Available

The eighth episode in my ongoing series of reviews, with analysis, of the BBC science-fiction show, Doctor Who. In this part, the era of the Seventh Doctor, Sylvester McCoy, is considered. We look at how producer, John Nathan-Turner, was forced to undertake the unpleasant task of replacing the lead and how he came to choose the eccentric McCoy for the role. The pressure of TV execs and protest groups to tone down the show's violent excesses and how this led to a rather tame and camp version of what went before is looked at before we consider how the show finally regained its stride, producing some of the best ever episodes before its untimely demise.