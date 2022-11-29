Not Available

Dr. Zero: Reiko Zaizen

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Reiko Zaizen, a psychoanalyst who conducts unlicensed psychotherapy for celebrities and VIPs. A mysterious beautiful woman who has a history of having a doctor's license for illegal hypnosis therapy and has a history of sex addiction. A secret request comes from Political World under Reiko. The patient is Rie Furui, a former idol scheduled to run for the next House of Representatives election. Rie was suffering from a mental illness of unknown cause. Ryoko uses hypnosis therapy to approach the truth of Rie's trauma.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images