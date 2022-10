Not Available

Dracula 2012 is a 2013 Malayalam 3-D feature film directed by Vinayan , starring Prabhu, Sudheer, Thilakan, Monal Gajjar, Nassar etc.. Portions of the film was shot in Bran Castle in Romania. The film is also released in Tamil as Naangam Pirai. The film was released on 8 February 2013.