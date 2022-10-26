1972

Dracula A.D. 1972

  • Horror

Release Date

November 16th, 1972

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

Set in London in the early 1970's, supposedly for teen thrills, Johnny organises a black magic ceremony in a desolate churchyard. The culmination of the ritual, however, is the rejuvenation of Dracula from shrivelled remains. Johnny, Dracula' s disciple, lures victims to the deserted graveyard for his master's pleasure and one of the victims delivered is Jessica Van Helsing. Descended from the Van Helsing line of vampire hunters her grandfather, equipped with all the devices to snare and destroy the Count, confronts his arch enemy in the age-old battle between good and evil.

Cast

Christopher LeeCount Dracula
Peter CushingProfessor Van Helsing
Stephanie BeachamJessica Van Helsing
Christopher NeameJohnny Alucard
Michael ColesInspector
Marsha A. HuntGaynor

