2003

Dracula: Pages from a Virgin's Diary

  • Horror
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 13th, 2003

Studio

Dracula Productions Inc.

A ballet rendition of Bram Stoker's gothic novel DRACULA, presented in a style reminiscent of the silent expressionistic cinema of the early 20th Century. This work employs the subtle and sometimes bold use of color to emphasize its themes, but mainly is presented in black-and-white, or tinted in monochrome. No spoken dialogue can be heard, and the story of a sinister but intriguing immigrant who preys upon young English women unfolds through dance, pantomime and subtitles.

Cast

CindyMarie SmallMina
Matthew JohnsonJack Seward
Sarah Murphy-DysonVampiress / Nun / Maid

View Full Cast >

Images