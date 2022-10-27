Not Available

Dracula: The Dark Prince

  • Action
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Castel Film

In his search for the Lightbringer, Dracula crosses paths with a beautiful crusader named Alina who bears a remarkable resemblance to his murdered bride. One look at her and Dracula is immediately smitten. Could Alina be the reincarnation of his long-dead love? Dracula has Alina kidnapped and brought to his castle where the Beast must now try to win his Beauty's heart.

Cast

Jon VoightVan Helsing
Luke RobertsDracula
Ben RobsonLucian
Holly EarlEsme
Stephen HoganRenfield
Richard AshtonAndros

