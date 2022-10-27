Dracula: The Dark Prince

In his search for the Lightbringer, Dracula crosses paths with a beautiful crusader named Alina who bears a remarkable resemblance to his murdered bride. One look at her and Dracula is immediately smitten. Could Alina be the reincarnation of his long-dead love? Dracula has Alina kidnapped and brought to his castle where the Beast must now try to win his Beauty's heart.
|Jon Voight
|Van Helsing
|Luke Roberts
|Dracula
|Ben Robson
|Lucian
|Holly Earl
|Esme
|Stephen Hogan
|Renfield
|Richard Ashton
|Andros
