Draculov

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

LEGIO FELIX

Vampires appear in the Russian Empire of the 19th century. Count Draculov, originally from distant Transylvania, decides to buy a new mansion in Moscow. The deal is led by a young lawyer Pyotr Smirnov. During a conversation with the customer, Peter accidentally takes out a photograph of Varvara's bride, which the count immediately liked. Draculov leaves Petya in the mansion under the supervision of werewolf harlots, and he goes to Moscow in search of a girl. Peter goes on the trail of the count to protect his bride from a three-hundred-year-old vampire. The son of the famous professor, Vasya van Helsing, is trying to figure out all the further tangled events.

Cast

Images