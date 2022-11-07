Drag Me: A Urban Music Tale

Not Available

“Drag Me” is a wandering through the sleazy, dark backstreets of Metropolis – which is Athens here, but it could be as well anything from New York to… Gotham – under the disturbingly dirty and distorted sounds of “the You and What Army fACTION”, that seem to derive directly from the filthy guts of the city. In this wandering we follow the main character – a deadly girl with a violent and disturbed response to the emotional paranoia and alienation that the “concrete jungle” can generate. The lumpen characters and the rest “strays of the streets” that she runs into, the street art and the trash, become part of the set, composing a haunted picture of the modern “ghost town”.