Drag Me to Hell

After denying a woman the extension she needs to keep her home, loan officer Christine Brown sees her once-promising life take a startling turn for the worse. Christine is convinced she's been cursed by a Gypsy, but her boyfriend is skeptical. Her only hope seems to lie in a psychic who claims he can help her lift the curse and keep her soul from being dragged straight to hell.
|Alison Lohman
|Christine Brown
|Justin Long
|Clay Dalton
|Lorna Raver
|Mrs. Ganush
|Dileep Rao
|Rham Jas
|David Paymer
|Mr. Jacks
|Adriana Barraza
|Shaun San Dena
