2009

Drag Me to Hell

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 14th, 2009

Studio

Universal Pictures

After denying a woman the extension she needs to keep her home, loan officer Christine Brown sees her once-promising life take a startling turn for the worse. Christine is convinced she's been cursed by a Gypsy, but her boyfriend is skeptical. Her only hope seems to lie in a psychic who claims he can help her lift the curse and keep her soul from being dragged straight to hell.

Cast

Alison LohmanChristine Brown
Justin LongClay Dalton
Lorna RaverMrs. Ganush
Dileep RaoRham Jas
David PaymerMr. Jacks
Adriana BarrazaShaun San Dena

Images