2012

Dragon Age: Dawn of the Seeker

  • Fantasy
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 28th, 2012

Studio

FUNimation Entertainment

In the land of Orlais, a brash young Seeker—Cassandra—fights to stop a blood-soaked conspiracy. Hidden hands seek to tear apart the realm's most powerful religious order, and as the sinister plot unfolds, Cassandra is accused of treason and murder. Hunted by friend and foe alike, the impulsive beauty must clear her name while clashing with corrupt templars and rogue blood mages. Should she fail, the executioner’s blade awaits. Should she overcome her rage and expose the unseen forces threatening the rule of the Divine, Cassandra will take her place in legend.

Cast

Christopher SabatChevalier commandant
J. Michael TatumRegalyan D'Marcall
John SwaseyByron
Luci ChristianMère vénérée
Mike McFarlandLazarro
Pam Doughertydivine

