Dragon Ball GT: A Hero's Legacy

1997

Son Goku Jr. is the grand-grandson of the legendary warrior Son Goku, unlike his predecessor he's not a brave fighter. He's constantly picked on by school bullies, his grandmother Pan sees this and she's worried, but even tough Goku is not a strong and powerful saiyan, he has a kind heart, and Pan loves him. When Pan gets sick Goku Jr. realizes he must do something if he doesn't want to lose Pan. Then he will remember about the legends of the Dragon Spheres. It was told they granted a wish to the bearer, Goku needs a magical wish more than ever.