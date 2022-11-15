Not Available

Dragon Ball Kami BEST [Bonus DVD]

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This DVD is included with the 2CD Dragon Ball Kami BEST Limited Edition 30th Anniversary Soundtrack compilation. It contains the following seven opening animation sequences: Dragon Ball TV Series Opening Theme 魔訶不思議アドベンチャー! Mystical Adventure! Dragon Ball Z TV Series Opening Theme #1 CHA-LA HEAD-CHA-LA Dragon Ball Z TV Series Opening Theme #2 WE GOTTA POWER Dragon Ball GT TV Series Opening Theme DAN DAN 心魅かれてく Bit by Bit, You’re Charming My Heart Dragon Ball Kai TV Series Opening Theme #1 Dragon Soul Dragon Ball Kai TV Series Opening Theme #2 空・前・絶・後 Kuu-Zen-Zetsu-Go Kuu-Zen-Zetsu-Go: Like Nothing Before or After Dragon Ball Super TV Series Opening Theme 超絶☆ダイナミック！ Chōzetsu ☆ Dynamic!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images