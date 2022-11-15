Dragon Ball Kami BEST [Bonus DVD]

Not Available

This DVD is included with the 2CD Dragon Ball Kami BEST Limited Edition 30th Anniversary Soundtrack compilation. It contains the following seven opening animation sequences: Dragon Ball TV Series Opening Theme 魔訶不思議アドベンチャー! Mystical Adventure! Dragon Ball Z TV Series Opening Theme #1 CHA-LA HEAD-CHA-LA Dragon Ball Z TV Series Opening Theme #2 WE GOTTA POWER Dragon Ball GT TV Series Opening Theme DAN DAN 心魅かれてく Bit by Bit, You’re Charming My Heart Dragon Ball Kai TV Series Opening Theme #1 Dragon Soul Dragon Ball Kai TV Series Opening Theme #2 空・前・絶・後 Kuu-Zen-Zetsu-Go Kuu-Zen-Zetsu-Go: Like Nothing Before or After Dragon Ball Super TV Series Opening Theme 超絶☆ダイナミック！ Chōzetsu ☆ Dynamic!