Dragon Ball: Mystical Adventure

Not Available

Master Roshi has succeeded at the one mission he valued most: to train Goku and Krillin to become ultimate fighters. So, he arranges for them to test their mettle at a competition hosted by Emperor Chiaotzu. Not everyone's playing by the rules, however, as a member of the ruler's household schemes to use the Dragonballs to extort money and power from the royal. The wrinkle? The show's heroes are willing to put themselves on the line to stop him.