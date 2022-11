Not Available

An all-new animated feature showcasing a tournament to decide the mightiest “great person” throughout all of Japan’s history. The competitors include Benkei, Himiko, Prince Shotoku, and Amakusa Shiro. While fans and scholars of Japanese history and literature will probably get the biggest kick out of this, DBZ fans also have a lot to enjoy as none other than Son Goku provides a running commentary on the (over-the-top) fights with Masaharu Miyake, an announcer for Fuji TV.