Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods

2014

The events of Battle of Gods take place some years after the battle with Majin Buu, which determined the fate of the entire universe. Wiss, the God of Creation, along with Bills, the God of Destruction, are tasked with maintaining some sort of balance in the universe. After awakening from a long slumber, Bills is visited by Wiss and he learns that the galactic overlord Frieza has been defeated by a Super Saiyan from the North Quadrant of the universe named Goku, who is also a former student of the North Kai. Ecstatic over the new challenge, Goku ignores King Kai's advice and battles Bills, but he is easily overwhelmed and defeated. Bills leaves, but his eerie remark of "Is there nobody on Earth more worthy to destroy?" lingers on. Now it is up to the heroes to stop the God of Destruction before all is lost.