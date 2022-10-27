Dragon Ball Z: The Fall of Men

Not Available

The World isn’t like it’s supposed to be. Something happened along the way. With these words Trunks reminds himself the arrival of Cell, the loss of his friends and his training for combat. While he knows he doesn’t have any chance, he will try to make the difference and bring back the lost hope. This Fan Fiction was born from our desire to adapt Dragon Ball Z into a film, while adopting a dramatic and realistic approach. "The Fall of Men" is set in different future, inspired by characters of the DBZ saga, this untold story pays tribute to Akira Toriyama’s universe