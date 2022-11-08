Dragon Blows

Not Available

It starts out in rip roaring fashion, with our heroine (genre veteran Chiao Chiao) watching an out of control man rip the bodice from a struggling farm girl. Incensed by this brutality and no doubt offended by the film's one and only topless scene, she rams her fist through a brick wall and kills the man with her distinctive 'dragon blow'. Enter the film's male hero, her brother, who scolds his sister for using this deadly and forbidden weapon. The story then commences in earnest, as brother and sister end up protecting a poor orphan girl who has a valuable jade necklace that a nefarious criminal syndicate is desperate to obtain. Much mayhem ensues, though the film remains chaste and relatively bloodless after its promising beginning.