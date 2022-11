Not Available

In a time beyond the future, tow waring factions battle for control of the earth. Female warrior, Crystal Blu leads a valiant but futile fight against the evil forces of The Dragons. Relentlessly, The Dragons' leader, Moleck, strives to retrieve a vital computer chip from Crystal to complete the ultimate mind control device. Things heat up when a time-frozen warrior, Mason, is revived from suspension but unwittingly joins forces with The Dragons.