DRAGON GATE KOBE PRO-WRESTLING FESTIVAL 2014

After Dragon Kid pinned Flamita in a Six Man Tag Team match, Kid challenged Flamita to an Open the Brave Gate title match. Kid praised Flamita as being a tremendous high flyer, but said he had been working the style for 17 years now. Kid called him one of the best Brave Gate champions he has ever seen and using CIMA as an interpreter, said his name was Dragon Kid, he was a 38 year old from Nagoya, and was challenging Flamita to a title match. Flamita accepted the challenge for Kobe and will now look to defend his title in what could be considered a match between the past and future of Dragon Gate.