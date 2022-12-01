Dragon Gate USA: Open The Northern Gate

Not Available

DGUSA presents an incredible double main event on its first ever card in Canada. Witness the incredible PAC as he makes his DGUSA debut and teams with BxB Hulk vs. Shingo & YAMATO in a grudge match. Plus, the rivalry between Dragon Kid and Masato Yoshino is settled in a 2/3 Falls Match. Dragon Gate USA presents Open The Northern Gate Windsor, Ontario, Canada 5.07.10 Tag Team Main Event BxB Hulk & PAC vs. YAMATO & Shingo 2 out of 3 Falls Match Dragon Kid vs. Masato Yoshino MPW Showcase Match Bolen & Tyson Dux vs. Xtremo & Brad Martin Naruki Doi vs. Masaaki Mochizuki CIMA vs. Jimmy Jacobs FIP World Heavyweight Championship Match Jon Moxley defends vs. Phil Atlas Mike Quackenbush & Jigsaw vs.Gran Akuma & Akira Tozawa