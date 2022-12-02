Dragon Gate USA: Uprising

Not Available

DGUSA debuts in Toronto in front of a red hot crowd for an incredible card of action. You’ll witness great matches from top to bottom including two raved about tag team bouts. Dragon Gate USA presents Uprising 2010 Mississauga, Ontario, Canada 5.08.10 Open The Freedom Gate Championship Match BxB Hulk defends vs. Masato Yoshino CIMA & Dragon Kid vs. YAMATO & Shingo Rip Impact vs. Johnny Wave Naruki Doi & PAC vs. Mike Quackenbush & Jigsaw No Disqualification Match Jimmy Jacobs vs. Jon Moxley Gran Akuma vs. Tyson Dux Masaaki Mochizuki vs. Akira Tozawa