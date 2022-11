Not Available

The people's private army and their crazed leader Jake, have a simple plan - take over the world. But, there are three things in their way, money and two deadly kickboxers - The Twin Dragons (Michael and Martin McNamara). Jake's devious plan has the Twin Dragons captured, drugged, and set loose on an island for a little game called "Kill the Twins." Outnumbered and out-gunned, the Twins spring into action turning the hunters into the hunted.