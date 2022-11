Not Available

The richest man in SE Asia is dying and his 3 wives and 5 children are anxious to find out who gets what. But the old man has a secret, he was sterilized at the age of 23. So he is leaving his fortune to the children of 3 men who have done him past favors. They are: a novice monk at Shaolin, a Thai crocodile wrangler and a Japanese con artist. The disowned heirs hire a one-handed mercenary (with Han-like attachments) and his crew to try and eliminate the new beneficiaries.