It's been years since hero Takeru was at the top of his game. And now, it's time for Takeru's son, Kakeru, to take up the heroic knight's mantle and save the kingdom from a burgeoning evil. Lucifon's minions are on the march, preceded by a mysterious black mist that turns everyone it touches to stone. Led by Eto, Kakeru and his friends must take the fight into the very heart of Lucifon's despotic empire or become statues for his garden.