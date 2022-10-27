Dragon Bruce Lee, Part II

Not Available

Conventional Bruce Lee impersonator Dragon Lee plays Lee Han-sun; a Chinese guy; fighting the forces of the Japanese. Comparing Dragon Lee to Bruce is of course laughable; but that's the whole point I guess you would want to watch this movie. And boy you won't be disappointed! Bad acting, baldly shot action sequences and bad uses of the "zoom" shot are the norm. While the only upside to this movie is the opening credit sequence (probably due to score) and the final battle.