Not Available

Dragon Bruce Lee, Part II

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Filmline Enterprises

Conventional Bruce Lee impersonator Dragon Lee plays Lee Han-sun; a Chinese guy; fighting the forces of the Japanese. Comparing Dragon Lee to Bruce is of course laughable; but that's the whole point I guess you would want to watch this movie. And boy you won't be disappointed! Bad acting, baldly shot action sequences and bad uses of the "zoom" shot are the norm. While the only upside to this movie is the opening credit sequence (probably due to score) and the final battle.

Cast

Dragon Lee
Nick Cheung Lik
Bolo Yeung
Phillip Ko Fei
To Wai-Wo
Kim Yu-haeng

View Full Cast >

Images