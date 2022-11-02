Not Available

Dragon Loaded 2003

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Grand China Movies

Cantonese pop star Ronald Cheng stars as spoiled rich kid Dragon Lung, who spends his days idly loafing with his fellow teenaged trust-fund brats, Sue-hei (Sam Lee) and Gold (Tat-ming Cheung). When the trio's frustrated fathers force their sons to attend a police academy for some much-needed discipline (or else face the loss of their hefty inheritances), the would-be cadets bungle their way through boot camp in a series of madcap, gun-fueled hijinx.

Cast

Ronald ChengDragon
Stephy TangStephy Ting Man-Ching
Sam LeeNg Sue-Hei
Cheung Tat-MingGold
Law Kar-YingMr. Lung
Dang Chi-FungTraining Officer Tang Shi-Lang

