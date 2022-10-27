Not Available

Dragon Lord

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Paragon Films Ltd.

Dragon and his madcap pal Cowboy spend their days getting into mischief, frustrating the elders, chasing girls, and competing in the village sport. When Dragon overhears a fiendish plot by smugglers to sell China's national treasures overseas, the pair leap into action. Also, Cowboy's wealthy father is kidnapped by the villainous and lethal Big Boss, and the scene is set for a furious martial arts showdown.

Cast

Paul Chang ChungCowboy's Father
Michael Chan Wai-ManTiger
Cheng Kang-YehAh Dee
Corey Yuen KwaiLu Chen gang member
MarsCowboy
Suet LeeAlice / Lai

